Boy hospitalized after collapsing during track practice at Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescuers rushed an 11-year-old to the hospital after, officials said, he collapsed during track practice at a Miami school, Wednesday evening.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, located at 1100 N.W. 71st St., just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim, who is part of an after-school track club, went into cardiac arrest as he was preparing to warm up. Several people then rushed to his aid.

When crews arrived, the boy had no pulse and was not breathing, but first responders were able to restore a pulse.

Crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition. He is expected to be OK.

It is unknown at this time why he collapsed.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.