Boy dies after collapsing prior to track practice at Miami school

MIAMI (WSVN) - An 11-year-old has died after, officials said, he collapsed before beginning track practice at a Miami school, Wednesday evening.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, located at 1100 N.W. 71st St., just after 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the victim, who is part of an after-school track club, went into cardiac arrest. “We understand that this young man was part of an athletic club and was just starting his warmup on the track when several people witnessed him collapse,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.

The boy’s friends initially thought he was playing around. “When they realized he wasn’t getting up, they knew something was wrong,” said Carroll.

After someone called 911, crews responded to the scene. “When they arrived, we found this young man unresponsive,” said Carroll.

The boy had no pulse and was not breathing, so first responders administered CPR right away.

Paramedics continued CPR in the ambulance as it raced toward Jackson Memorial Hospital. When paramedics arrived at the Ryder Trauma Center, they handed over life-saving efforts to pediatric doctors.

“We know that his condition [was] extremely critical,” said Carroll.

In a tweet posted Wednesday night, Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed the boy had passed away.

No deeper pain than suffering loss of one's child. Tonight, we mourn alongside the family of a boy who passed away following track practice. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 2, 2017

It is unclear at this time what caused the boy to collapse and die.

