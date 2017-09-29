Boston homicide suspect could be hiding in South Florida

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are concerned that a homicide suspect from another state could be hiding out in Coral Gables.

Officers have asked the community to be on the lookout for 46-year-old Cornel Bell.

Bell has been accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Boston.

Bell may be driving a blue Ford pickup truck.

If you see Bell, do not approach him. Instead, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

