MIAMI (WSVN) - Booker T. Washington High School celebrated its 90th anniversary, Friday afternoon, with a ceremony and parade.

Students, faculty and alumni marched through the streets of Miami for the celebration.

The event’s theme was “The Legacy Continues: 90 Years of Excellence.”

