Book alleges Wasserman-Schultz, Clinton campaign involved in dishonest campaign

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida congresswoman has spoken out on a controversial new book that alleged the Democratic Presidential Primary was rigged.

Florida Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz fielded questions regarding the book’s allegations following a news conference in Sunrise on President Trump’s tax plan. However, she did not have much to say.

“I’m focused on doing the best job I can to represent my constituents here in South Florida’s 23rd Congressional District,” said Wasserman-Shultz. “Again, I’m focusing on what we should be focused on: what my constituents care the most about, which is making sure we can stop Donald Trump from unraveling everything that we were able to accomplish.”

She continued, “What we’re not going to allow ourselves to be is distracted from what is the real scandal here, which is making sure that we can get to the bottom of Russia’s potential interference with our presidential election.”

The book was written by former chairperson of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile and is titled “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House.”

In the book, Brazile alleges HIlary Clinton’s campaign was financing funding for the DNC, which was in debt at the time. In exchange, Brazile said Clinton advisers were given duties within the DNC, which provided an unfair advantage for other candidates.

Brazile also called Wasserman-Schultz a “poor manager” of the DNC.

“My focus, which is what my constituents elected me to do is to make sure I can fight for the things I can care about,” said Wasserman-Schultz.

Brazile wrote that she believes no criminal activity occurred, but she feels that Clinton running the DNC compromises the party’s integrity.

