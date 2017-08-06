BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have issued a precautionary boil water order in Bal Harbour on Sunday due to a water main break in the area.

The temporary loss of water following the rupture led officials to take the precautionary measure. Residents are urged to bring all water used for drinking or cooking purposes to a roiling boil for at least one minute.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department will be sampling the water. The restriction will be lifted as soon as tested samples are given the all clear.

