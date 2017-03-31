Boil water notice lifted for Northern Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The water in Northern Miami-Dade is once again safe to drink.

After consulting with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County, North Miami Beach Water announced Friday that all water sample tests have come back clean for the area that had been under a boil water notice since Wednesday.

In a statement released Friday afternoon, North Miami Beach Water stated, “A satisfactory completion of bacteriological tests over the past two days conducted at 38 sites throughout the NMB Water distribution system show NO indication of any contamination whatsoever. All water samples have come back absolutely clean. The water is safe for all purposes including cooking and drinking.”

The precautionary boil water notice had been issued Wednesday afternoon for customers who receive their water from the North Miami Beach Norwood Water Treatment Plant.

The plant services customers in North Miami Beach, Golden Beach, Sunny Isles Beach and parts of unincorporated Northeast Miami-Dade (see map).

The notice was issued due to a temporary drop in water pressure in the system.

