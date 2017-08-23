Boil water notice issued for parts of Miami-Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water notice has been issued, Wednesday, for parts of Miami-Dade County.

According to an official news release, Miami-Dade County issued the boil water order, Wednesday, due to a contractor breaking an 8-inch water main at Northwest 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

The areas impacted by the boil water notice are between Northwest 29th to 36th Streets and Northwest Sixth to Eighth Avenues.

.@MiamiDadeWater has issued a Boil Water advisory for the area of NW 7 Ave and 32 St. for more info call 305-274-9272 pic.twitter.com/valgtT8lFH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 23, 2017

Officials urge those in the areas to bring their water to a full rolling boil for at least one minute and said water used for bathing and other household needs is OK.

The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department is expected to sample the water before lifting the notice.

