Boil water notice issued after Miami water line break

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for several apartment buildings in Miami, one day after a water line break caused street flooding and created traffic backups.

7s Skyforce HD hovered above the growing traffic congestion at the location of the rupture, near Northwest Seventh Street and 52nd Avenue, Friday afternoon. Crews turned off the water and filled up the hole they had dug earlier with sand.

According to Miami Police, nearby buildings were without running water.

Repairs of water main break near NW 7St & 52Ave are complete. WASD crews now working on roadway restorations.https://t.co/mkZWwJZgIk — Miami-Dade WASD (@MiamiDadeWater) January 13, 2017

Only one westbound and one eastbound lane of Northwest Seventh Street remained open to traffic while crews worked on repairing the rupture. All lanes were reopened at around 10 p.m.

On Saturday, county officials said water was restored to all residents affected. However, a few apartment buildings near the rupture remain under the boil water order. Once lab results come back clear for two consecutive days, the order will be lifted.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.