Boil water advisory issued in Hollywood after water main break

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for all of Hollywood due to a water main break.

The large water main break occurred on Johnson Street near 19th Avenue, just before 9 a.m., Friday.

Crews are on the scene of the break, working to isolate the damaged line and begin the repairs.

The city of Hollywood has advised all water customers to boil their water for drinking purposes until further notice.

