Boil water advisory issued for parts of Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A small area in Coral Springs has been issued a boil water advisory, Wednesday morning.

According to city officials, a water pipe broke that services the area between Wiles Road and Northwest 40th Street and University Drive and Riverside Drive. Royal Palm Utilities is currently working to repair the pipe, officials said.

The origin of the break occurred at 4275 N.W. 89th Ave.

However, the boil water notice will be expected to last until Friday.

A map of the affected areas is available at: http://www.coralsprings.org/government/other-departments-and-services/water-billing/water-districts-map

