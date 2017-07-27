Bodycam shows moments after deadly crash involving Venus Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows the moments right after a chaotic crash in South Florida involving tennis star Venus Williams.

Bodycam footage shows the moments after the June 9 collision that, authorities said, resulted in the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson.

The video shows Barson dazed and his wife Linda also injured.

A Palm Beach Gardens Police officer asked Barson if he is all right.

Barson responded with, “I’m just a little confused.”

Williams can be seen in her black SUV and later walking around after the crash.

After the incident, the officer walked up to her while she was in her vehicle.

“Do you have somebody coming for you?” he asked.

The video also shows how officers tried to determine who was at fault.

Eventually the blame was placed on the tennis superstar..

“I will say that you’re at fault in this crash,” said the officer, “But I’m not citing you for the crash because I think you got stuck in the middle of the intersection.”

Police later changed their position after investigating and said Williams had entered the intersection lawfully.

Surveillance video showed Williams had crossed Northlake Boulevard on a green light, but she had to stop to avoid colliding with another vehicle turning left in front of her.

A month after the crash, in early July, Williams emotions were still raw as she fought for the title at Wimbledon.

“I’m completely speechless,” she said during a press conference. She then broke into tears.

Barson’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Williams. Both are now locked in a bitter fight over records and the crash.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.