Body removed from Oakland canal after truck drives in

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A body has been removed from a canal after a truck drove in, Thursday morning.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a truck lost his life after he drove into a canal, located at Northwest 31st Avenue and 39th Street.

The driver was heading north on 31st Avenue when he lost control of his truck and ended up in the canal. According to witnesses, the driver may have gotten out but was unable to swim to safety.

The driver was pulled out of the water and taken to the hospital, but he would not survive.

One witness said she saw the victim get pulled out of the water. “I did see the body get pulled out of the water. We’re not for sure who the body is, or what the body is,” she said. “I understand that there was a vehicle that went in the water, and someone from the school ran over to jump into the water to save the people, and I did see a body get pulled out.”

BSO deputies are now looking into what caused the victim to lose control of his vehicle.

