Body of missing kayaker found off Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A massive search at sea for a kayaker who went missing off the west coast of Florida ended with the discovery of his body.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed crews had located the body of 29-year-old Justin Furman, Sunday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, Furman, a Fort Myers resident, had been last seen Friday night.

Friends of Furman said he was camping with them in Punta Rassa, near San Carlos Bay, southwest of Fort Myers. They said he had left the group to go fishing and took off in a 7-foot green kayak without a cellphone or life jacket, at around 9 p.m., and had been in contact with them until around 10:15 p.m.

When the group woke up the next morning, authorities said, Furman had not returned. Officials said a good Samaritan located his kayak between Sanibel Island and Bowditch Point Park, just before noon, Saturday,

