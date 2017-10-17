Body of Miami Gardens Army officer killed in Niger arrives at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of an Army sergeant from South Florida who was killed in an ambush in Africa has arrived in South Florida.

7News cameras captured the plans carrying the body of Sgt. La David T. Johnson as it touched down at Miami International Airport, Tuesday afternoon.

The sergeant’s family sat on the tarmac near the Delta jet as they waited for the body of the Miami Gardens resident to be removed from the aircraft.

Once the coffin was placed on the tarmac, Johnson’s widow, who is pregnant with their third child, approached it and broke down in tears. Soldiers then carried the coffin and placed it in a hearse.

Johnson was killed in Niger when a joint patrol of American and Niger forces was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group. The military says his body was found Oct. 6 after an extensive search.

Johnson was 25.

His body is being taken to a funeral home in Hollywood.

