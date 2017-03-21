Body found shot inside car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway, after a body was found shot, inside a vehicle parked outside of Booker T. Washington High School in Miami.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 14th Street, sometime before 6 a.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where the victim’s body could be seen covered by a tarp, laying next to a silver car.

According to officials, the victim is a male. However, he has not yet been identified.

Northwest 14th Street has been shut down between Third Avenue and Seventh Avenue as police investigate.

