MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A body discovered on the beach in Miami Beach may have been a victim of drowning, Wednesday.

According to police, a body was found on the beach at 41st Street and Collins Avenue.

Once officials arrived to the scene, they removed the body and loaded it into the medical examiner’s van for examination.

