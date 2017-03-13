Body found in Oakland Park lake

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a person’s body was found in a lake in Oakland Park, Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the body was spotted at 3096 S. Oakland Forest Drive, at around 2 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the person’s death remain unknown.

