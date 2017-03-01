Body found in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway, after a body was found on the side of the road in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the body was found on the side of the road near a couple of businesses on the corner of Northwest 102nd Street.

Northwest 102nd Street has been shut down at Seventh Avenue as investigators comb the scene for clues.

The victim has not yet been identified by police.

7News spoke with a man who lives nearby, who was wondering if the victim was one of the homeless people that often sleep in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

