Body found in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The body was found overnight, on the sidewalk along Northwest Seventh Avenue and First Street. That area has been blocked off by police as they comb for clues.

At this point it is unclear how the man died. His identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

