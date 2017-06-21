Body found in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found in Miami Gardens, Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a Payless parking lot along Northwest 183rd Street and 27th Avenue, sometime before 6 a.m.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the body was an unidentified adult black male.

The body has been released to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

