Body found in lake near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A body has been found in the same lake a car was pulled from earlier this week, leaving two people dead and one missing.

7Skyforce was flying in the area, near Northwest 29th Avenue and 14th Street, around 9 a.m., Wednesday, when they spotted a body.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are now on scene and are sending a boat to recover the body.

Officials have not yet confirmed if it is the body of 26-year-old Lucienne Pierre, who was one of three people killed after a car drove into the lake, Monday.

