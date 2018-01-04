Body found floating in river in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found floating down the river in Miami.

City of Miami Police said the male victim was found near a boat ramp by Northwest 20th Street and 24th Avenue, Thursday.

Police said the victim is a white Hispanic male, believed to be in his 30s. He appears to have been shot several times.

“Just a little bit after 8 a.m. this morning, our station received a phone call in reference to an unresponsive white, Latin male who was found by park rangers,” said City of Miami Officer Christopher Bess. “[The victim] appeared to have been bleeding from the head area.”

Police are now working to identify the victim.

If you have any information on this case, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

