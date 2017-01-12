Body discovered in Miami Lakes canal

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway, after a body was discovered in a Miami Lakes canal, Thursday morning.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where multiple Miramar Police units could be seen near a residential neighborhood, called Viscaya.

A 7News viewer captured the moments the body was being pulled from the canal.

Police have shutdown westbound 202nd Street at 67th Avenue until further notice.

