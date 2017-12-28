Boca Raton man accused of repeatedly raping, impregnating teen

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a man accused of violently raping and impregnating a teenage girl in Boca Raton.

According to the Palm Beach Post, 26-year-old Juan David Botello-Patino is accused of repeatedly raping the girl, with one encounter being so violent that the girl needed medical treatment. The girl, who is now 18, also became pregnant after one of the attacks.

The victim told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s detectives the first assault took place in September 2016 when the girl’s mother was not at home. The victim then told detectives that Botello-Patino pressured her to have sex for eight or nine months in 2017, the Palm Beach Post reports.

In another incident, he is accused of throwing the girl on the bed and choking her when she refused to be with him. The girl had to go to the hospital afterward.

Detectives said during a phone call they listened in on, Botello-Patino admitted to sexually assaulting the girl and blamed his actions on drug use.

After his arrest, he reportedly confessed to investigators, but claimed the sex was consensual.

Botello-Patino faces 20 counts of sexual assault by a custodian against a victim between ages 12 and 18 years old.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.