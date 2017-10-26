Boats left behind by Irma to be reclaimed

MIAMI (WSVN) - Weeks after Hurricane Irma caused many boats to slip, boaters can finally get their vessels back.

The 7News drone flew over Pelican Harbor, Thursday, as boats that came loose and washed up on a nearby island were placed on barges.

The boats will be taken to Watson Island where owners can claim them.

If they’re left abandoned, they’ll be sold for scrap.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.