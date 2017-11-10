Boaters unharmed after speedboats collide in Key West

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Two speedboats collided at the Key West World Championship, Friday, causing one of them to go airborne.

One boat skimmed the top of the other before it spiraled into the air and flipped as it landed in Key West Harbor.

Rescue boats were dispatched, but not before the first person on the overturned boat began to emerge from an escape hatch.

Both boaters were unharmed and brought back to the docks.

A photographer captured the wreck at the moment one boat was on top of the other before took to the air.

