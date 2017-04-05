Boaters rescued near Haulover Beach after being stranded at sea for days

HAULOVER, Fla. (WSVN) – Good Samaritans have rescued two boaters several miles off the coast of Haulover Beach, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the water where a vessel was found adrift.

The vessel was seen being towed by the rescuers across the waters.

There were reports that stated the in-distress victims were out at sea for two days.

