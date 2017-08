TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A boater has been found safe after a water spout scare near Tampa.

Witnesses reported seeing someone on a water scooter dangerously close to the water spout Friday afternoon. Witnesses said the boater then disappeared.

Emergency crews searched for the boater. After about a 20-minute search, he was found unharmed.

