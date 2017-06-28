Boat goes up in flames in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat has gone up in flames in Pelican Harbor in North Bay Village, sending a large plume of smoke in the air, Wednesday.

Smoke could be seen far in the distance from where fire was taking place.

The fire appears to taken over most of the boat.

It is unknown if any passengers are on board.

