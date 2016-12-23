Missing diver in Government Cut found

160920-miami-beach-swim-advisory-lifted

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Boat crews have found a diver who went missing just north of Government Cut in Miami Beach, Friday morning.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, a City of Miami Fire Boat was en route to the area north of Government Cut after they received a call of a diver in distress, at around 11:30 a.m.

At around 11:50 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the diver, who was in distress, had gone missing. However, by 12:30 p.m., MDFR confirmed that all persons had been accounted for.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus