Missing diver in Government Cut found

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Boat crews have found a diver who went missing just north of Government Cut in Miami Beach, Friday morning.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, a City of Miami Fire Boat was en route to the area north of Government Cut after they received a call of a diver in distress, at around 11:30 a.m.

At around 11:50 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the diver, who was in distress, had gone missing. However, by 12:30 p.m., MDFR confirmed that all persons had been accounted for.

