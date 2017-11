KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out on a boat off the Florida Keys, Thursday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the vessel was found engulfed in flames in Tarpon Basin, off the coast of Key Largo.

.@USCG responds to vessel fire, https://t.co/xK4qJkcyHb.#USCG reminds boaters to keep aware of fire hazards, stay prepared w/ functioning smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, portable fire extinguishers or on board fire extinguishing systems. #BoatingSafetyTips pic.twitter.com/Na5mJuxYgs — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2017

There were no people on board, and no injuries were reported.

There is no word yet as to how the fire started.

