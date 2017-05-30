Boat catches fire near Star Island

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating, after a boat went up in flames near Star Island.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call of a 34-foot cruiser on fire, between Palm and Hibiscus islands, Monday night.

Cell phone video showed the flames rising as crews arrived.

Two people were on board at the time of the blaze, but were able to jump off, according to officials.

Rescue crews were able to put the fire out and keep the boat from sinking.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.