Boat catches fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire in Fort Lauderdale, Thursday.

FLFR units were dispatched to the scene in the area of 1321 Tangelo Isle around 7 p.m.

According to FLFR, the boat is about 63 feet long.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.