Boat catches fire in Biscayne Bay

BISCAYNE BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Fire crews responded to the scene of a boat fire in Biscayne Bay, Monday.

Two Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boats responded to the scene in the area of 88th Street and the Intracoastal Waterway. It’s about half a mile south of the Broad Causeway, near Indian Creek.

7’s Skyforce HD hovered over the fire as smoke filled the air.

Crews worked to put out the fire by dousing it with water and foam. They got the fire under control, and the fire is now out.

The boat, which is about 40 feet long, was on a lift, out of the water, when it caught fire.

A Marine Patrol officer was on duty in the area and saw the flames before calling in the fire.

There were no injuries.

It is unclear how the fire started.

The boat was a total loss.

