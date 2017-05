FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews responded to a boat that capsized in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a partially overturned boat near East Las Olas Boulevard, Monday morning.

Officials confirmed there were no injuries as a result of the boat capsizing.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.