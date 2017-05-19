Blue Angels appear during Navy pilot’s beach wedding in Florida

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A pilot training to become a U.S. Naval Flight Officer and his bride already had a beautiful, picturesque background for their wedding on a Florida panhandle beach.

Then, to the delight of the couple and their guests, the Blue Angels began practicing flyovers on Pensacola Beach as the two exchanged vows, providing incredible wedding photos.

It was so perfect, they couldn’t have planned it if they tried.

“Purely accidental,” said Jordan Burch of Jordan Burch Photography to Fox 13. “We were taking some portraits of the couple and the Blue Angels were practicing and we were at their turn around point and it all just sort of worked out,” Burch said.

Burch captured the amazing sight, showing Chandler Mills in uniform kissing his wife as the planes flew in perfect formation overhead.

Best photobomb ever? We sure think so!

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.