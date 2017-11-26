Black Friday thief steals puppy worth nearly $900

ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A theft was caught on camera after a woman walked out of an Orlando pet store with a stolen puppy worth almost $900.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking into The Puppy Stop on East Colonial Drive during Black Friday.

She eventually picked up the 5-pound pricey pooch, distracted the employee, and ran out the door as he looked away.

The woman then hopped into a getaway car parked for her outside the store.

The employee said it was over before he knew it.

“When somebody’s got it in their head that they’re going to get you, you know, it’s hard to watch your back all the time,” store owner Charles Glatz.

This is nothing new for Glatz, whose ran the shop for about 12 years.

Glatz says pet thefts happen frequently around the holidays.

Each time before, he says, the culprit has been caught and the puppies returned safe and sound.

The owner is hoping for the same outcome this time around.

