MIAMI (WSVN) - The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater in Miami held a community day, Saturday.

The event included free guided tours of an exhibit featuring President Obama, black history movies as well as tours of black heritage neighborhoods in the area.

For more information on the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, go to http://www.bahlt.org/.

