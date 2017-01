MIAMI (WSVN) - Bishop Victor T. Curry has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, Tuesday.

Curry suffered a massive stroke at his home.

He was rushed to the hospital and checked into the intensive care unit.

Curry is popularly known as a radio host at Gospel AM 1490 WMBM.

