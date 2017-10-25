Billion dollar expansion underway at Hard Rock hotel in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A billion dollar expansion is underway at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Workers are constructing a 35-story, one-of-a-kind guitar-shaped hotel tower — doubling the casino and redesigning the Hard Rock Live performance venue.

“It’ll be the first building in the world that’s truly to-scale designed as an authentic guitar,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “It’s not just an exterior facade. The curving of the building will be identical to an authentic guitar. There’s no building like it in the world.”

All the new features are scheduled to open in 2019.

