Bikers take part in 3rd ‘Support Our Police’ ride

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida bikers showed their support for law enforcement, Sunday.

Bikers took part in the third annual ‘Support Our Police’ motorcycle ride.

The route took them through Doral and ended at the Miami-Dade Law Enforcement Memorial at Tropical Park.

Once kickstands were down, a ceremony was held to honor officers.

“This is a great event,” Police Benevolent Association President John Rivera said. “This is one of many where we celebrate life and pay tribute to fallen officers and their survivors.”

Singer Liza Quin said the event brings the community and police together.

“We’re bringing law enforcement and community together,” Quin said, “and as the daughter of a police officer for 25 years, it really hits close to home.”

