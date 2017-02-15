Dirt biker hospitalized after being hit by fire rescue truck

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire rescue truck crashed into a dirt bike, Wednesday morning, injuring the rider.

The collision, which involved a Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue truck that was responding to a separate call, happened near 4190 N.W. 26th St. in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue reportedly transported the injured rider to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office will conduct the investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.