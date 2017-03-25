Bike safety event held in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization taught South Florida bicycle riders to stay safe at a special event held in Hollywood, Saturday.

The inaugural Kids Bike to Health Rodeo took place at Brian Piccolo Park near Sheridan Street and Pine Island Road.

Organized by the Pediatric Associates, the event aimed to educate children and parents alike about riding bicycles safely, including wearing helmets and pads.

“The outcome is to educate families and parents, to really make sure their kids are safe when they’re on their bicycles,” said Pediatric Associates Peter Shulman, “when they’re riding to school, when they’re riding in the park, riding around the neighborhood.”

Participants were able to practice their new skills through obstacle courses and training stations set up throughout the park.

