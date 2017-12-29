Big Orange preps underway ahead of New Year celebration

MIAMI (WSVN) - Just days away from 2018, preparations for the new year celebrations are underway in the City of Miami.

Crews could be seen sending the orange on a test run Friday afternoon to ensure it’s working when the clock runs out for 2017.

Come Monday, the orange’s 2,000 LED lights will light up the sky, continuing a 32-year tradition.

With thousands expected to turn out for for the festivities, the City of Miami Police Department is increasing security to make sure the event is safe.

“With the critical mass of people that we have here, we want to make sure — especially given the fact that certain things have happened throughout the country — that everyone can have a good time and get home safely,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

“Not only police officers that you will see in uniform, but we have plain clothes officers, we will have all of our special resources out,” said Miami Police Deputy Chief Ronald Papier. “To name a few, we’ll have our aviation unit, our helicopter, we’ll have marine patrol, we’ll have our K-9 units, we’ll have SWAT, we’ll have officers out here on bicycle.”

Officials said transportation will be an issue, so it is recommended to use services like Uber, Lyft or old-fashioned taxis to get around.

For more information on New Year festivities in the area, click here.

