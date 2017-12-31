Big Orange, big anchor: Revelers flock to local New Year’s Eve celebrations

MIAMI (WSVN) - Revelers dressed to the nines and bundled up, Sunday, as they showed up in big numbers to witness either a smiling orange rise or a shiny anchor drop at New Year’s Eve celebrations across South Florida.

In Downtown Miami, a large crowd waited for the iconic Big Orange to travel up the side of the InterContinental Hotel.

Partygoer Carmen Tsang left no doubt in anyone’s mind that the 305 was ready to usher in 2018. “This is a great experience,” she said.

For South Florida visitor Madhav Goyal, the biggest draw was the star attraction at a free concert taking place at Bayfront Park. “It has been a dream to come out to Miami, watch Pitbull,” he said.

The popular rapper, also known as Mr. 305, was expected to take the stage and entertain revelers of all ages, just like he did this time last year.

“I’m most excited about the concert,” said Beba Andrew.

The waterfront concert will include a long list of fellow musicians who are expected to lure a big crowd. That had Miami Police doling out safety tips.

“Please pack yourself with patience. Don’t bring personal coolers or fireworks,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat.

The InterContinental Hotel will certainly elicit oohs and aahs with its new digital dancers and its citrus of honor. “I’m excited for the Big Orange to be lifted up to the top of the building,” said partygoer Arlo Andrew.

It will rise to the top, and a fireworks show will follow, capping off a night that partygoers will never forget, as they say so long to 2017.

“I’m just excited for 2018. I’m really excited,” said reveler Junior Pendleton.

The festivities had City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez singing the city’s praises. “I just think that Miami as a venue, Bayfront Park as a venue is unmatched in the world,” he said.

“There is no better place to ring [the new year] in,” said another partygoer.

Actually, families lining the streets of Downtown Fort Lauderdale on Sunday would likely argue that claim. “We’re going to tear out this old year and bring in the new year with a vengeance,” said one reveler.

Broward County residents were determined to end the year in style. “New year, new beginnings,” said one reveler. “We’re all excited in Fort Lauderdale.”

It was all part of the city’s annual Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown.

“Yay for 2018!” said one reveler.

With the 20-foot aluminum anchor in place, the party kicked off on Southwest Second Avenue and went well into the night.

Partygoers said it’s the only way to ring in 2018. “I’m going to bring in the new year with some of the best people I’ve ever met,” said one reveler.

As for their hopes and wishes for the year ahead, another reveler put it simply. “New wealth, new employment and new family, all of the above,” she said.

The annual event, called one of the biggest celebrations in Florida, came filled with music, food, and even an early New Year’s countdown geared at children.

7News cameras caught the small party animals ringing in 2018 before everyone else in South Florida. “Three, two, one, happy new year!” they shouted.

As revelers leave behind the ups and downs of 2017, and usher in the hopeful joys of 2018, they said the best is yet to come. “This year was the work, and next year is going to be the peace,” said one partygoer.

And the festivities are not preventing revelers from dreaming big. “We want the Powerball, right? We want the Powerball numbers,” said one reveler.

