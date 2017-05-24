Bicyclists struck by pickup truck in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are tending to bicyclists in Key Biscayne, Wednesday, that were hit by a car.

SkyForce was over the scene, at 3701 Rickenbacker Causeway, where at least two bicyclists were seen sitting on the side of the private road. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were seen speaking to the two bicyclists and another rider who was standing with them.

Police have yet to confirm the conditions of those struck, but they are reportedly in stable condition.

The pickup truck that struck the bicyclists remained on the scene.

Traffic was not delayed in the area as a result of the crash.

