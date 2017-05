MIAMI (WSVN) - The person was hit by a trolley along Northwest 10th Avenue and 17th Street, at around 1 p.m., according to police.

The bike was left wedged under the street car after the collision.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

The extent of the bicyclist’s injuries remains unknown.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.