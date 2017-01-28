Bicyclist shot three times, shooter remains at large

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot in Opa-locka while riding his bicycle, Friday night.

According to Opa-locka Police, two men were riding their bicycles near Northwest 27th Avenue and 127th Street when an unknown subject came out of an apartment complex. The man began to fire multiple shots, striking one of the two men three times.

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His condition remains unknown, and the suspected gunman has not been identified.

The gunman reportedly fled the scene in a white Chevy Impala.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also assisted Opa-locka Police when the call was made.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

