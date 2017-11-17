Best Buddies Challenge kicks off at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Best Buddies Challenge brought hundreds of participants together for a good cause.

The 62-mile bike ride got started at Marlins Park, Friday, and will continue throughout the city.

Best Buddies got the attention of professional athletes and bicyclists, and even artist Romero Britto.

“We all should be involved with our community, involved with causes that make us all better together,” Britto said, “and I can’t imagine. I do have a son, and I can’t imagine if you have a daughter or son that has some disabilities or anything, and if you don’t have them involved in your everyday life. I think that’s what Best Buddies does: bring them together.”

WSVN is proud to be a longtime sponsor with Best Buddies.

